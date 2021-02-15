Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

