Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $473.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.86 and its 200 day moving average is $458.13. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

