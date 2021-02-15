Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

