China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRC opened at $4.83 on Monday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

