China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CYD traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 101.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

