Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,683 shares of company stock valued at $70,710,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,527.70 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,442.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,316.17. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 182.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

