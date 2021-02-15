Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHGCY opened at $24.55 on Monday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

