CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$25.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,693,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,196,646.67. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,156,461.89. In the last three months, insiders purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

