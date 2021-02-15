CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $22.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,694,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

