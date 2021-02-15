CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,877,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

