CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Itron by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Itron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Itron by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

