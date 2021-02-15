CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.