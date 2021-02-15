CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.45.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,539 shares of company stock worth $8,050,992. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

