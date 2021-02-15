CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 51.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 96.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 572,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 280,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

