CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,320 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,447,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS stock opened at $121.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.