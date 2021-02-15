Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Get Cineplex alerts:

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.