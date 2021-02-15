Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cineplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.93.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$747.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$33.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cineplex will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.