Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $342.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.99. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

