Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,200,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,712,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.29 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

