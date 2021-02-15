Citigroup Raises Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $20.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.26.

MAT stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

