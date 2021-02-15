Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15,315.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 323,156 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 683,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,771,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $185.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day moving average is $169.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $185.34.

