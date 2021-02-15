Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $122,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 462.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 68.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 267,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.