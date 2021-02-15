Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $236,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,634,036.90. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,427,594 shares of company stock worth $75,683,768 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.19 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.