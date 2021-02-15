Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $68.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,552,255.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,303,970.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,831,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,324 shares of company stock valued at $28,565,103. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

