Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $261,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $544.08 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $545.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

