CloakCoin Trading Up 4.4% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $15,647.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00021847 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,588,445 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.