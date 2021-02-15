Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 115.2% in January

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $43.94 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

