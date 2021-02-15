Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Up 40.1% in January

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 14th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CLOV stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

