Coca-Cola European Partners plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $216,646,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $74,455,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,044,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.