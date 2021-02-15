Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lowered by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of Comcast stock remained flat at $$53.23 on Monday. 856,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.