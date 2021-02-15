Comerica Bank Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Terex worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $39.43 on Monday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

