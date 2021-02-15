Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Ossiam grew its position in Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 136.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $182.93 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.