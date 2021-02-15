Comerica Bank Sells 5,295 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

