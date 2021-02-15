Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The company expects strong steel demand in fiscal 2021, prompted by recovery in the construction sector and rebound in Central European industrial production. Construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved long product steel demand. Construction demand in Poland and the company's investment in the country also fortify its prospects. Strong fabrication backlogs and upbeat metal margins are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2021 results. However, finished steel volumes for North America and Europe operations might be impacted by seasonal trends in second-quarter fiscal 2021 as construction activity slowed due to holidays and winter weather. Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for second-quarter fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately.”

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

CMC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 60,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 36.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,482,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

