Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million.

In related news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,910 shares of company stock worth $54,830 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

