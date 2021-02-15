Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.11. 6,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $696.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

