Comparing SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Green Dot 4.01% 7.73% 2.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SOS and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 6 5 0 2.45

Green Dot has a consensus price target of $55.45, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOS and Green Dot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $46.65 million 1.04 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.11 billion 2.63 $99.90 million $2.33 23.36

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Summary

Green Dot beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload services that allow consumers to add funds at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer to accounts the company issue or manage and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer to accounts; and e-cash remittance services that enable consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. In addition, the company offers prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. Further, it provides mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, and instant payment services. The company markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores, various direct-to-consumer online, tax preparation companies and individual tax preparers, and apps, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

