Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NYSE:CMP opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.