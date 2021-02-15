Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 158.3% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $425,493.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

