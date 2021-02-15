Continental Resources (CLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

