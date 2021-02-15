Contrasting Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.78%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 106.92 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -65.84 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 802.10 -$9.53 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09% AIM ImmunoTech -6,823.39% -30.48% -26.38%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test; and Amgen to develop a therapeutic to prevent or treat COVID-19. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a translational collaboration with AstraZeneca to investigate the use of immunoSEQ T-MAP. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HIV, as well as patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has research agreement with the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to test its drug Ampligen as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19, the new coronavirus infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.