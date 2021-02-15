Contrasting First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank First $101.80 million 5.31 $26.69 million $3.87 18.08

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank First is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First National of Nebraska and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40%

Summary

Bank First beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation. First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lauritzen Corporation

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

