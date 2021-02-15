Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis grew its position in Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Altria Group by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 417,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,597. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

