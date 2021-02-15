Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,380,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 128,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

