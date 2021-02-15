Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,966,000 after purchasing an additional 395,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,593,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. 1,371,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

