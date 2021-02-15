Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,483 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $69.86. 60,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

