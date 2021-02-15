Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Several brokerages have commented on CPPMF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

