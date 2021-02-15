Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $43,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AbbVie by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $104.44. 240,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.