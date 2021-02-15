Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.1% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $254.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

