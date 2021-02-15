Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.88 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

